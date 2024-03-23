Ireland Hopeful Lindsay Lohan Will Boost Tourism

Lindsay Lohan's a leading lady once again, and the Irish are celebrating ... 'cause they're hoping her new flick is the lucky charm they need to boost tourism in that country.

A rep for Tourism Ireland -- an official arm of the Irish government -- tells TMZ ... their team is super excited that Lohan's new movie "Irish Wish" came outta the gates #1 on Netflix, and they've got fingers crossed that it inspires people to travel to the Emerald Isle.

We're told they think their homeland looks magnificent in the film, and they appreciate how the directors added some iconic locations -- like Killruddery House and the Cliffs of Moher -- to the movie.

Tourism Ireland is also looking at the impact other movies and TV shows have had on tourism in the country. They note the spike their neighboring nation of Northern Ireland got after "Game of Thrones" filmed there -- and tons of people apparently hit up Inis Mor and Achill Island to see "The Banshees of Inisherin" locations.

Despite their hopes ... Ireland Tourism told us they can't tell if "Irish Wish" has made an impact yet, but they're hoping to see one soon enough, and are dreaming easy streaming access to the film will keep people coming to the island for many years.

"Irish Wish" came out last weekend on Netflix, reaching over 1 million households during the weekend according to some reports -- performing even better than her Christmas movie, 2022's "Falling for Christmas," did on the streamer.

'Falling' marked Lohan's first major feature-length film role in years, so it seems she's fully back in movie-making mode -- especially with projects performing as well as "Irish Wish."

BTW ... tons of people may be watching "Irish Wish," but it doesn't mean they're loving it. The film's got a pretty disappointing 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.