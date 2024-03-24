Kate Middleton's Uncle Apologizes for Attacking Meghan Markle in Wake of Cancer Statement

Kate Middleton's uncle is no fan of Meghan Markle, and he blasted her in an interview last week with The Times in London, but now he's apologizing in the wake of Kate's cancer diagnosis.

According to The Times, Gary Goldsmith has nicknamed Meghan "Laughing Girl," telling the paper a week ago, “Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

Seems GG is harboring bad blood after Meghan accused a Royal or 2 of making racist comments about Archie and his skin color, and he believes she was zeroing in on Kate.

It doesn't seem to matter to him Meghan and Harry expressed their sympathy for Kate, saying, "The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

Goldsmith claims it wasn't always this way, saying, “William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined. With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no.”

Now he's apologized on X ... "This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate. My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article."

Play video content X / @KensingtonRoyal

He continues, "I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back."