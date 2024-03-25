California Man Arrested After Carrying Around, Biting Severed Human Leg

Play video content

A California man is competing with Florida Man for weirdest headline of the week -- 'cause he got arrested for walking around and apparently chomping on a human severed leg.

The dude's name is Rosendo Tellez. and he got busted Friday out near Bakersfield -- in a small town called Wasco -- after eyewitnesses saw him strolling through town with what looked to be an entire limb that was attached to a person just earlier in the day.

Kern County officials say the leg was illegally taken from the scene of a train accident that morning -- when Tellez is alleged to have swooped it up after a man was hit and killed at the Amtrak station in town. Not too long after that ... citizens say they spotted Tellez holding it.

Some even claimed to FOX26 News that Tellez was taking bites out of the leg ... which seemed to be the case based on this video of the guy that's circulating on the internet.

It's a gruesome sight ... as you can see the flesh dangling from the chopped-off leg, and sure enough -- you can also see this man, identified as Tellez, seemingly going in for a nibble.

Tellez was eventually intercepted by Sheriff's deputies ... and he was reportedly arrested without incident. He was booked on several charges -- including outstanding warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia and for removal of human remains from a location other than a cemetery. If you're curious ... that's considered a misdemeanor in California.