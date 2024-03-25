Moscow Terrorism Suspects Appear in Court, Look Beaten and Bruised

Looks like the suspects in the Moscow concert hall terror attack are getting roughed up while in custody -- they were severely bruised, and barely conscious during their first court appearance.

The suspected terrorists were photographed Sunday in a Russian courtroom, where they appeared to have cuts and bruises on their swollen faces as they faced terrorism charges following Friday's carnage. In fact, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, a 30-year-old suspect, entered the court with a bandage around his ear and several noticeable bruises on his face.

32-year-old Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev was also photographed with a black eye as he sat behind plexiglass for the appearance in court. He also appeared to have the remnants of a plastic bag around his neck.

Mukhammadsobir Faizov, a 19-year-old suspect, seemed to come in and out of consciousness throughout the proceedings, and medics had to tend to him in court -- his bare chest was visible as he donned a medical gown while seated in a wheelchair.

In all, 4 men have been charged with committing an act of terrorism after at least 137 people were left dead and 100 others injured in the gruesome attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall.

ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the tragedy.

Rachabalizoda and Mirzoyev have already pled guilty for their involvement in the terrorist attack, which involved shooting up and setting fire to the Russian music venue.

25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni was also arrested in connection with Saturday's attack.

