Michigan Politician Swears Gonzaga Hoops Team Buses Are Full Of 'Illegal Invaders'

Michigan politician Matt Maddock is adamant that several buses filled with the Gonzaga men's basketball team were actually packed with "illegal invaders" -- and despite being proven wrong ... he's still insisting it's true.

Maddock posted the nonsense on his X page on Wednesday night ... after seeing three large buses get a police escort away from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The MI House of Representatives member -- a Republican -- said to his nearly 2,000 followers, "Happening right now. Three buses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro."

"Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?"

Turns out, though, the passengers on the vehicles were none other than the Bulldogs' hoops squad -- which had just landed in town to prepare for its huge NCAA tournament matchup against the No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Friday.

We know this to be true ... because the Wayne County Airport Authority confirmed in a statement to CNN that buses had arrived earlier in the evening to transport not just the Zags, but the other three teams who are set to compete in the Sweet 16 as well.

Maddock, however, still swore he wasn't wrong Thursday ... doubling down -- before tripling down later.

"We know this is happening," he said in a follow-up tweet. "100,000's of illegals are pouring into our country. We know it's happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to take them in! Since we can't trust the #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these issues takes time."