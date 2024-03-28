Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Proposes to Longtime GF After Breakout Season

It's been a VERY good year for Terrel Bernard ... 'cause not only is the Buffalo Bills linebacker fresh off a breakout season on the field, his longtime girlfriend just agreed to marry him!!

The newly engaged couple announced the huge news this week ... with Tayler Timmons, a doctor of physical therapy, sharing a photo of her beautiful diamond ring on Instagram.

Fans congratulated the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. in the comments ... including Rachel Bush who is married to former Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Bernard and Timmons go wayyyy back -- they both started dating at La Porte High School in Texas, where they were crowned Homecoming king and queen ... and continued their relationship when they both attended Baylor University.

Now, Bernard is one of the best rising defensive stars on the Bills ... after he had 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three interceptions this past season.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott spoke highly of the 24-year-old after the Bills' playoff run ended in late January ... saying he was blown away by his production on the field.

"I thought he had a magnificent year, I really did," McDermott said on One Bills Live after the season. "And not only just on the field, but also in terms of his leadership."