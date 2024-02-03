Andre Reed Says Stefon Diggs Could Take Pay Cut To Stay W/ Bills, 'They Need Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Andre Reed says he could definitely see Stefon Diggs returning to the Bills next season ... but he tells TMZ Sports the star wideout's wallet could be a little bit lighter if that's indeed the case.

Diggs' future in Buffalo appears to be in question this offseason ... as his 2024 cap figure has ballooned to nearly $30 million -- and, at times in his career, he's seemed upset with his role on the team.

In fact, even Diggs himself said at the Pro Bowl on Friday, "I can't tell you what the future holds."

Reed, though, tells us he's sure hoping Diggs comes back ... saying straight up, "They need him."

However, the Buffalo legend is clearly aware that Diggs might have to take a pay cut for it to happen.

"If anything, they'll ask him to do that to save cap space to bring some more guys in," Reed says. "Whether Stefon does that or not, I think he realizes where he is and what kind of team he's on. And, I can see him staying there."

As for Buffalo's head coach, Reed's obviously pleased ownership is sticking with Sean McDermott despite another disappointing playoff loss ... telling us he thinks the 49-year-old has what it takes to get the team over the hump next season.

He added that "these players respond to him" ... and he's now predicting a bounce-back in '24.

