Duke Star Jeremy Roach Says Dislocated Finger 'Still Sore,' But Ready For Houston

Jeremy Roach isn't planning on letting a dislocated finger get in the way of him putting on a show in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday ... the Duke hoops star tells TMZ Sports he'll be good to go against Houston!

ICYMI, the senior guard injured his pinky during the Blue Devils' NCAA tournament win over James Madison on Sunday.

Even though it looked painful as hell, it thankfully wasn't broken ... and according to Roach, he won't be limited much by the dinged digit when Duke faces off with the Cougars.

"It's still pretty sore right now," Roach said, "but, it's not gonna affect me for Friday."

That is music to all of the Duke fans' ears ... as Roach has been the key player for the Blue Devils this season. So far, he's averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game!

The success, of course, has helped Roach land some NIL deals ... including one with pest control brand Raid (get it, Roach?!) ... which his mom loves.

"Keeping the last name alive and well, that's big time," Roach said. "My mom was like, 'This is the best NIL you've ever done.' They're very happy!"