Celebunny Ears ... Hoppy Easter!

Will the real easter bunny please stand up?!

These famous folks proved there ain't just one real bad bunny in town ... hop into your festive feels and come celebrate Easter with Hollywood's Cutest Celebunnies!

Let's be honest, no bunny does it like Heidi Klum who's always down for nixing the bunny suit and opting for only the ears. And, lookin' like a big poppa hoppa, Niall Horan preciously posed with his set of ears.

YOUR ears must be burning at this point ... Bounce into our gallery with all the stars dressing to impress for Easter!