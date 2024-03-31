Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebunny Ears ... Hoppy Easter!

Celebunny Ears ... Hoppy Easter!

Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!
Launch Gallery
Hippity Hoppity Boo Launch Gallery

Will the real easter bunny please stand up?!

These famous folks proved there ain't just one real bad bunny in town ... hop into your festive feels and come celebrate Easter with Hollywood's Cutest Celebunnies!

Let's be honest, no bunny does it like Heidi Klum who's always down for nixing the bunny suit and opting for only the ears. And, lookin' like a big poppa hoppa, Niall Horan preciously posed with his set of ears.

YOUR ears must be burning at this point ... Bounce into our gallery with all the stars dressing to impress for Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later