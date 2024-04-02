T.J. House, Openly Gay Ex-MLB Pitcher, Marries Partner In Lavish Louisiana Wedding

Retirement is opening new chapters for former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House -- one of only a handful of openly gay ex-MLB players -- as he just got married to his longtime partner!!

The 34-year-old lefty tied the knot with Ryan Neitzel on Friday in New Orleans ... during a lavish outdoor wedding that came with all the bells and whistles.

The nuptials -- and the ensuing party -- featured a cigar roller, a tarot card reader and even a parade through the streets with a jazz band! There were also glow sticks ... and, yes, a ton of dancing.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from their big day ... with House writing a baseball-themed caption to inform the world of his new marriage.

"It's that can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, World Series kind of love," he said, channeling the movie "It Takes Two."

House, of course, made history back in 2022 ... when he became the third former MLB player ever to publicly come out as gay. During his announcement, he revealed he had just gotten engaged to Neitzel.

House played in the MLB from 2015 to 2017 -- logging time with Cleveland and then Toronto.