Ex-MLB Pitcher T.J. House Comes Out As Gay, Announces Engagement

Ex-MLB pitcher T.J. House is introducing the world to his authentic self ... coming out as gay and announcing his engagement to his boyfriend.

The 33-year-old former Cleveland and Toronto southpaw shared the news in a lengthy post on social media ... saying, "I've struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin."

"I have purposefully distanced myself from people for the sake of trying to protect myself. It's disheartening how one simple thing can change an individual's opinion of you in a matter of seconds. It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you, the one that's deep down inside that you've never truly let out."

House said he was always adored for being a pro athlete ... but the admiration he was receiving felt like a bandage covering a wound as he hid his identity.

"Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was."

"Shame has kept me quiet all these years," he added. "But Love has finally set me free."

House joins Billy Bean and Glenn Burke as the first openly gay former MLB players.

Following the passing of the Respect For Marriage Act, House decided to no longer live in secrecy ... starting with announcing his engagement to boyfriend Ryan Neitzel.