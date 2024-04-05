Olympic Ski Star Mikaela Shiffrin Engaged To Alpine Racer Aleksander Kilde

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde ... 'cause the Olympic ski star and World Cup alpine racer are engaged!

The 29-year-old shared the exciting news on Thursday, revealing her gorgeous diamond ring in an Instagram photo dump.

Fans and friends of both athletes were stoked over the engagement and left congratulatory comments, including star athletes Lolo Jones, Allyson Felix, and Livvy Dunne.

One fan even joked, "Their kids are going to be skiing freaking machines!"

Mikaela is a 2x Olympic Gold medalist and has the most World Cup wins of any alpine skier, man or woman. Kilde is a Norwegian World Cup alpine ski racer who has placed first on several podiums, including in 12 downhill competitions.

So, probably valid.

Shiffrin and Kilde started dating in 2021 after they met at a ski camp ... and have been by each other's side since.

In fact, Shiffrin was with Kidle, 31, at the hospital when he had to have emergency surgery after suffering torn ligaments and a dislocated shoulder during a crash in a January race.

He's currently in rehab but that didn't stop him from getting down on one knee to propose.