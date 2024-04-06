Diddy Chills in Miami Same His Son King Sued for Sexual Assault

Diddy was chill Friday night, taking a stroll in Miami Beach while having a convo on his cellphone.

The embattled rap mogul was dressed in black -- head to toe -- with an orange towel draping his body. It looks like an ordinary pic, but his circumstances these days are anything but.

Diddy's latest legal headache comes from a woman who has sued him and his son King, allegedly the younger Combs sexually assaulted her on a yacht. Grace O'Marcaigh claims King forced himself on her during a party after allegedly spiking her drink.

Diddy also faces several lawsuits with a laundry list of allegations, including sexual assault and human trafficking. He has denied it all.

Although Hollywood stars have largely kept their distance from Diddy in the wake of the allegations, his encounter Thursday with some women shows he still has support.