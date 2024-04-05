Diddy Posts 'Victory' Music Video Showing Him Running From Cops

Diddy's making a statement with a new Instagram post ... sharing one of his most epic music video clips, one where he's evading police -- which is raising eyebrows on social media.

The embattled music producer/rapper posted the full "Victory" music vid, which opens on a post-apocalyptic Earth in the year 3002, and almost instantly sees Puffy running from officers decked out in SWAT gear.

Danny DeVito also stars in the vid -- which is more like a short film -- and says Diddy's character has been running for years without getting caught, and then "Most Wanted" pops up onscreen.

Puff Daddy, as he was known back when "Victory" dropped in 1997, runs from cops in riot gear while he and The Notorious B.I.G. rap ... and, it certainly caught the attention of people online who pointed out a similar scenario happened just a couple weeks ago.

As we reported ... feds raided Diddy's houses in L.A. and Miami last month reportedly in connection to the sex trafficking claims that have plagued him over the last few months.

Diddy's denied all claims against him, but posting the "Victory" video seemingly isn't doing much to win over the public -- instead, it's sparking more confusion and jokes at Diddy's expense.

Plus, the post came on the same day a woman accused his son, King, of sexually assaulting her ... and, she named Diddy in the lawsuit as well. So, the post definitely drew a lot of attention.

The music video for "Victory" ends pretty ambiguously BTW ... making it hard to say whether Puffy escapes or not.