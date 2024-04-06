'Real Housewives' Star Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

Lauri Peterson's son, Josh Waring, has died -- this after a tumultuous life, which has sadly ended in tragedy ... according to his mother.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star broke the heartbreaking news Saturday, writing ... "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday."

Lauri continues ... "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

She goes on to reflect on Josh's childhood, highlighting all his positive attributes and interests growing up -- noting that even during his adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain a sense of humor and continued to be kind to others ... while loving his family too.

LP adds, "Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life." She also thanks parents whose kids were similarly situated for sharing their stories.

Lauri finishes by saying ... "Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! ... Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy."

Like we said, Josh had experienced significant difficulty in his life, much of which pertained to the substance abuse Lauri references here. He'd also had run-ins with the law through the years ... all of which was well-documented. His issues had been covered on 'RHOC' too.

Josh was only 35.