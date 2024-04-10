Chris Watts' Colorado Home, Where He Murdered Wife, For Sale

The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife has hit the market anew, and it's pretty expensive compared to other homes on the block ... TMZ has learned.

The 5-bedroom residence in Frederick, Colo. -- which was heavily featured in the 2020 Netflix doc "American Murder: The Family Next Door" -- is up for sale right now ... this after it went into bankruptcy following the grisly events of 2018.

As we all know ... Chris confessed to killing his spouse, Shanann, and their 2 little girls Bella and Celeste -- and he's now serving five life sentences behind bars.

In the aftermath of the murders, the house got taken over by the bank -- and eventually got snapped up by a buyer in '22 for $600k. Now, that owner just listed it for a whopping $775k.

The house itself is really nice, but we took a look at what other homes in that immediate are going for -- and this one stands out as one of the more expensive buys on the block. Again ... it's a sweet crib, but it feels priced a bit high considering what happened there.

The listing doesn't mention the murders -- that's not required in the state FWIW -- but it does boast a new roof and new exterior paint for the property, as well as a covered porch. Also, the house is just over 10 years old ... and it's near parks, restaurants and good schools.

This wouldn't be the first time a murder house was put up for sale despite the gruesome past ... just take a look at the JonBenét Ramsey home or the Menendez brothers' mansion.