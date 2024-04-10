Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Luxury Boutique Van Cleef & Arpels Sues to Get $150k Sent to Wrong Account

Van Cleef & Arpels Oops, $150k Wired to Wrong Person!!! Jeweler Sues to Get it Back

Van Cleef & Arpels is about to see if "take backs" are allowed in court ... 'cause the luxury brand wants $150k back from a mystery person it accidentally blessed with that dough!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ ... the jewelry company -- with a famous Rodeo Drive storefront -- is suing unknown defendants for the money it says it mistakenly sent.

As one famous Rodeo Drive shopper once put it, "Big mistake! Big. Huge."

Van Cleef and Arpels store

In the docs, VC&A admits it accidentally transferred $150k to the account on May 2, 2023, but says since then -- despite best efforts -- the defendants won't respond or send back the money.

Van Cleef & Arpels is suing for the full amount. Mind you, the lawyers don't even know the name or names of who's currently holding the bag -- they've sued Jane and John Does, because they haven't been able to get the real names.

Of course, the $150k isn't a make-or-break -- Van Cleef sells jewelry items that cost 5 or 6 times that amount -- but they're not willing to let this six-figure sum go.

