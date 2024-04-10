Luxury Boutique Van Cleef & Arpels Sues to Get $150k Sent to Wrong Account

Van Cleef & Arpels is about to see if "take backs" are allowed in court ... 'cause the luxury brand wants $150k back from a mystery person it accidentally blessed with that dough!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ ... the jewelry company -- with a famous Rodeo Drive storefront -- is suing unknown defendants for the money it says it mistakenly sent.

As one famous Rodeo Drive shopper once put it, "Big mistake! Big. Huge."

In the docs, VC&A admits it accidentally transferred $150k to the account on May 2, 2023, but says since then -- despite best efforts -- the defendants won't respond or send back the money.

Van Cleef & Arpels is suing for the full amount. Mind you, the lawyers don't even know the name or names of who's currently holding the bag -- they've sued Jane and John Does, because they haven't been able to get the real names.