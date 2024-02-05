Celeb Hot Spot Restaurant Craig's Sued Over Armed Robbery at Valet

Play video content

A couple says they got robbed at gunpoint at Craig's in an incident caught on camera -- and now, they're dragging the celebrity hotspot to court.

Felipe Darrell and Terry Christanio say they are the couple seen on surveillance video being robbed outside Craig's last year ... and they're pissed at restaurant owner Craig Susser, claiming he's shown no concern for them because they're not famous.

Felipe and Terry say Susser hasn't given them the time of day since the robbery ... and now they're suing him and his restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, they were leaving Craig's after dinner back in August, and were waiting in the valet area when 3 armed men hopped out of a car and robbed them at gunpoint.

The video shows the suspects throwing a man in a suit to the ground, and ordering a woman to get on the pavement -- Felipe claims they stole his Rolex and necklace, and they both feared for their lives during the robbery.

In their suit, Felipe and Terry say Craig's lone security guard was too distracted taking photos of other guests to notice a car full of men casing out the joint ... and they say the robbers were even parked at valet when they hopped out of the car to jack their jewelry.

The couple claims the brazen robbery followed other similar incidents at popular restaurants in the West Hollywood area last summer ... and Felipe and Terry say Craig's should have beefed up security in response.

It's been over 5 months since the incident and Felipe and Terry say the restaurant owner blew off an offer to meet and talk about what happened ... and they say they're suing so Craig's is held accountable for what they see as negligence.

