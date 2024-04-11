Sisqó and Mýa Reuniting For 1st Collab In 25 Years
Sisqó and Mýa We Cooked Up Another Jam ... Only Took Us 25 Years!!!
Sisqó costarred on Mýa's debut single "It's All About Me" all the way back in 1997 -- and the two R&B forces are now combining their talents again for a long overdue sequel ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.
Sisqó's team tells us he and Mýa have always kept a strong rapport on social media, and when seeing each other on the road.
Fans have been asking for a follow-up track for ages, and Sisqó and Mýa bowed to popular demand. They snapped a pic in the studio and confirmed the record is hot off the presses and should be dropping soon on Sisqó's new album!!!
They're often booked on the same R&B circuits -- they have a big concert this September -- and are known to surprise the crowd with a performance of their classic song.
The album is titled "Exodus" and will mark "The Thong Song" singer's first project in almost a decade, and his 4th overall.
Sisqó's team says the music is so electric, that it needs to drop when it’s hot outside ... so they're eyeing a late spring/early summer independent release.
Coincidentally, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, and we all know that's Sisqó's spirit animal!!!