Mya Has Secret Wedding in Seychelles, First Look at Her Dress

First Look At Her Dress!!!

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mya's been holding a big secret for months ... we've learned she said "I Do" in a super-secret wedding down in Seychelles.

Sources close to the singer tell TMZ ... Mya walked down the aisle back in December in a very intimate ceremony on the island nation off the African coast. We obtained these pics of her on the beach in her gown ... looking absolutely stunning.

If the wedding seems like a shock to you, it is to us too. It's unclear who Mya's spouse is -- and she hasn't publicly dated anyone in years.

TMZ.com

In the past, she's been linked to NFL stars DeSean Jackson and Larry Johnson, plus rappers Jay-Z and The Game. So, her partner's got big shoes to fill.

This was Mya's first walk down the aisle. As for the 40-year-old singer's mystery ball and chain? We've got a call in to her people.

We know this ... they had killer weather! Always a toss-up with beach weddings.