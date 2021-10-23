Sisqo Has Advice For Drake On Dealing With Impostors, Don't Sue Them
10/23/2021 12:20 AM PT
Sisqo is giving Drake some sage advice on how to deal with doppelgängers ... he says it's best not to drag them to court.
We got the "Thong Song" singer in New York City this week and asked him what Champagne Papi should do about his imposter down in Miami who is going clubbing all over South Beach.
Sisqo's a bit of an expert in this particular area ... remember, he infamously dealt with a lookalike back in 2017, when the imposter was able to score all sorts of perks at New York Fashion Week.
The Drake impostor recently cropped up in Miami, and he's been getting tons of attention.
Sisqo says whenever Drake finds the guy's true identity, it doesn't do a lot of good to sue him ... a departure from Sisqo's original reaction to his own impostor.
Despite threatening legal action back in the day, Sisqo says he never followed through with a lawsuit ... after finding some common ground with the fake Sisqo.
Bottom line for Sisqo ... impersonation is the best form of flattery.