Pornhub Searches For 'Eclipse' Skyrocket Amid Total Solar Eclipse

Here's hard proof everything is sexual, at least it is for the people, who -- in the middle of a rare total eclipse -- decided to get frisky and combine the celestial event with porn. Well, they tried to, anyway.

The good folks over at Pornhub tell TMZ ... Monday's eclipse majorly impacted their site's traffic, with a huge increase in searches relating to the eclipse.

The word "Eclipse" saw the biggest search increase, followed by "solar eclipse" and then "eclipse sex."

After that, viewers got a little more creative with their searches, trying out "eclipse my c***," "witch eclipse" and "eclipse glasses."

The numbers make it clear the total eclipse put lots of people, umm ... in the mood? Pornhub says there was a slow build in the days leading up to the event, and then the eclipse-related searches climaxed on Monday with a 6,801% increase.

By now, you gotta be thinking what we were -- what in the hell did these searches yield??? Well, probably not much.

There are a handful of vlogs and homemade footage shot during the eclipse, or titles that include the word "eclipse" ... but, no, it's not a robust sub-genre of porn. Sorry, geek squad!

One more interesting fact here ... despite the spike in searches, Pornhub says its overall activity dipped during the total eclipse.

A spokesperson says traffic on the site "dropped 68% below average in both Maine and Ohio, and 67% in New Hampshire and Vermont" ... states where millions of people flocked to get the best views of the event.

On the western side of the country, where the eclipse never reached totality, traffic was not impacted as much. In California, traffic only dropped 8% and in Oregon, it dropped 9%.

So, it seems people on the East Coast chose to experience the total solar eclipse instead of taking alone time.