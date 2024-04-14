Bryan Hearne Blasts Dan Schneider Over Apology, Calls for Real Change

Play video content TMZ.com

"All That" star Bryan Hearne is not impressed with Dan Schneider's apology ... telling TMZ the TV creator's mea culpa was a whole lot of BS.

We caught up with the former Nickelodeon child star at LAX, where Bryan blasted Dan's apology video as "crazy" ... calling it an attempt to squash controversy caused by the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

ICYMI ... Dan apologized for his past behavior in a 19-minute YouTube video after he was accused of misconduct by those who worked on many of his hit Nickelodeon shows. He previously denied toxic workplace claims in a statement through his reps.

As for what's next following the headline-making exposé? Bryan said he hopes the docuseries -- which exposed the toxic culture behind hit children's shows -- creates real change ... teasing plans to collaborate with his fellow whistleblowers in order to protect future child stars.

He added ... "We need to have mental health professionals on set for children. But there needs to be therapists on hand, representing and standing up for child actors."

Bryan also said lawmakers should take a closer look at the laws to make sure children in this industry are being truly protected.

BH -- who detailed the alleged racism he faced during his time on "All That" -- told our photog it was hard recounting his child star days ... but he felt morally obligated to speak out.

He continued ... "I feel like I did my part, and we still going."