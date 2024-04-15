Movie Prop Tanks From 2014 Wartime Movie 'Fury' Up For Auction

Prop tanks from the 2014 war film "Fury" are about to hit the auction block, and they're expected to fetch tens of thousands.

Tracks & Trade -- an auction platform for unique historical military vehicles -- has listed the 2 tanks featured in the movie starring Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf, which were used in place of actual WWII vehicles during filming to prevent potential damage to the authentic ones.

One of the tanks listed is called the "Sherman," while the other is named the "Tiger" -- the latter which had limited gear change opportunities.

To overcome this challenge, the film production crew covered the lower portion of the tank in green screen material during filming -- this allowed them to add the running gear in post-production, ensuring it all looked like the real deal onscreen.

These props were created by the production company for the movie and were used during filming in the UK countryside. After filming, the props were showcased at events across the UK before being sold to their current owner in 2015. The owner has a private collection of tanks they display at a museum called House of Tank in Wichita, Kansas.

The owner of Tracks & Trade Ivo Rigter Sr. tells TMZ ... it is always difficult to determine a value for these kinds of vehicles and believes the estimate of $26,00-$53,000 for each is conservative and will go for much more.