Moment Garrison Brown's Body Discovered Captured on Audio, Roommates Alerted

Play video content

Harrowing body cam audio has emerged following Garrison Brown's suicide last month ... documenting the moment cops discovered the body of the "Sister Wives" star.

In the audio, Flagstaff PD officers enter Garrison's apartment, where they discover the reality TV star deceased in his room. One officer notes he moved a gun found on Garrison's lap so medics could get access to the body. However, he mentions the weapon was unloaded when he moved it, suggesting someone else touched the gun before they arrived.

The cop asks someone to alert the medical examiner. Garrison was long deceased when his body was discovered. While it appears to be suicide, no note was recovered.

One bullet casing was recovered, however.

The officer notifies Garrison's roommates about the TLC personality's death. Unfortunately, one roommate, Cheyenne, learns the news during a phone call.

Play video content

She breaks down in tears, sharing with the officer she heard something like a pop the night before ... but didn't realize it was a gunshot. Cheyenne recalls Garrison confiding in her about his struggles with alcohol. She says regretfully ... "I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night."

Garrison's other roommate, Addison, also learns about the suicide over the phone. Addison is audibly upset, and also shares Garrison was struggling with alcoholism and depression.

According to Addison, Garrison was intoxicated the night of his suicide.

Garrison is survived by several brothers and sisters, as well as mom Janelle and dad Kody.