Famous Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' Goes Up in Flames

One of the nation's most famous hotels featured in the Stanley Kubrick film, "The Shining," went up in flames Thursday night – but luckily firefighters put out the blaze before it could spread and destroy the Oregon landmark.

Timberline Lodge -- better known as the Overlook Hotel from the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson -- was once again shot by camera crews, but this time TV news outlets filmed a small inferno that erupted in the attic of the 55,000 square foot building.

The fire at Timberline Lodge was declared under control at 11:12 p.m. The fire was kept to the roof & part of the attic, & didn’t spread any further. Crews are clearing the scene. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources. pic.twitter.com/IRoTpyB0WV — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 19, 2024 @clackamasfire

Last evening, fire crews responded to the hotel and ski resort about 60 miles from Portland after employees called in the emergency and directed guests to congregate in safe places.

For 2 hours, firefighters doused the flaming roof with water under windy conditions, bringing the serious three-alarm blaze under control before midnight. No injuries have been reported.

Local officials said the flames were contained to just the roof and the attic, but the ski area would still be closed Friday. Preservationists removed pieces of art and furniture sprayed by fire hoses to maintain and safeguard what they deemed "historic assets."

(10:00 P.M.) A fire has broken out at Timberline Lodge. Our newsroom is gathering information and will be sharing updates during the 10pm and 11pm newscasts on @fox12oregon. #MtHood pic.twitter.com/rwpahyX7il — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) April 19, 2024 @WeatherJefe

Investigators have not come up with a cause for the fire but theorized flying embers from a chimney might have ignited it.