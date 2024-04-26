O.J. Simpson's Bank Of America Credit Cards Sells for $10K at Auction

O.J. Simpson's Bank of America credit card has been auctioned off just over 2 weeks after his death.

The business account card, which expired in 2023, fetched $10,675 at Goldin Auctions ... making the seller quite the profit after he purchased it on eBay for only $70.

Jonathan Lepore told us he'd initially planned to gift the card to his pal's dad, who apparently used to hang out with O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson in the Hamptons during the '80s and early '90s.

He hadn't bumped into him and forgot he owned the card until news of O.J.'s passing jogged his memory earlier this month, and he decided to sell it instead.

Goldin founder & CEO Ken Goldin was thrilled about auctioning off the card, predicting it would fetch some impressive numbers. The final tally, after 63 bids, certainly lives up to the hype.

But Jonathan's not keeping the final sale amount all for himself. He's doing some good by donating 10% of the proceeds to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.