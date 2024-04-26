'Pee-Stained' Designer Jeans On Sale With Hefty Price Tag, Already Sold Out

The high fashion world's always been known for pushing boundaries, but "pee-stained" jeans kinda takes the cake -- especially with its whopping price tag ... which is now a reality.

An apparel company called Jordanluca is hawking jeans on their site they advertise as "Stain Stonewash" -- and they actually have a pair for sale right now ... a lighter wash that's going for $608 compared to the usual $800 they normally sell at.

And yes, when we say these things look pee-stained ... we aren't kidding, because that's exactly how they're designed. And it turns out ... people are into it, 'cause these things are practically sold out at this point!

The Jordanluca jeans actually debuted at Milan Fashion Week for their F/W23 cycle -- and it would appear they left a mark ... because they're a hot item in 2024.

Whereas you might normally be embarrassed to piss your pants -- or have any evidence of residue left behind after a tinkle -- it seems fashion-forward thinkers are leaning into it.

While high-end fashion heads have clearly been splashing their cash, these jeans have truly left a stain on others online -- with the general consensus being a resounding "nope" to them. Although, while some are balking at this on X ... the reality is, they're obviously popular.

One last thing about this that's hilarious ... this entire concept had actually been touched on before by none other than comedian Tim Robinson -- who did a whole sketch on it on TV.

His show "I Think You Should Leave" mocked the idea of a website that sold pissy pants to help dudes cover up the fact they may have been a little messy. Now, it's come to life.

