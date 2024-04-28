Texans WR Tank Dell Shot In FL Nightclub, 10 People Hit

Tank Dell was wounded in a nightclub shooting in Florida Saturday night ... after the 23-year-old wide receiver was caught in the crossfire.

Thankfully, the former 3rd round draft pick (2023) only sustained minor injuries, according to his organization.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits," the Texans said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

The bar, Cabana Live -- located about 30 minutes from Orlando -- was hosting a private party Saturday night/Sunday morning when the gunfire erupted.

While much about the incident remains unclear, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, as well as several other charges, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Department. The incident started with a verbal altercation, per cops, before the gunshots erupted.

All told, 10 people, including Dell, were wounded.

Dell's coming off a very productive rookie season, despite injuring his leg in December. Tank caught 47 balls for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns.