Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress Covered in Spikes to 'Furiosa' Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy embodied the not-so-distant future at an event for her new flick ... leaving little to the imagination -- while also telegraphing to the world, keep your paws off!

The actress pulled up to the Australian premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" -- the upcoming series prequel -- Thursday in Sydney ... and she was rocking post-apocalyptic chic, definitely pulling off the look with some flair to spare.

Anya's got a metal/gold aesthetic here, stitched together so loosely her backside's totally showing through. More importantly, she's got a helluva lot of spikes all over the getup.

Even friendly costars like Chris Hemsworth -- whom she posed next to at various points -- needed to watch where they stood with ATJ in the mix ... 'cause the rods coming out of her head and body looked pointy as hell, and perhaps even a little sharp.

Even Thor himself looked a little worried about getting too close ... keeping a safe distance.

BTW ... while Anya's looking glamorous at the premiere, her character in 'Furiosa' is wearing far more utilitarian clothes -- less sheer skirts and more black leather and grease paint.

She's big on the sci-fi scene these days ... recently appearing in 'Dune 2' alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet -- and, it seems she's fully adopting a futurist's fashion sense here.