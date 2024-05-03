Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kathy Bates Says She's Ready to Star in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Ad

Kathy Bates Ready For My Close-Up, Kim ... Put Me in a Skims Ad!!!

Kathy Bates is ready to slide into some stylish shapewear -- saying she'd be happy to star in a campaign for SKIMS ... all Kim Kardashian has to do is make the call!

The actress attended the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration in L.A. Thursday and chatted with People about Kim's turn on "American Horror Story" ... providing a unique perspective since Bates regularly pops up in the anthology series, although she's not in KK's season.

Kathy admits she hasn't watched Kim in 'AHS' yet ... but, the two apparently have a rapport -- 'cause Kathy says Kim sent her SKIMS a few years back and apparently told her she'd put her in an an ad one day. Welp, Kathy's ready to take her up on it, saying she's still waiting!

TBH, KB seems to be kidding here ... but, she's still showing love to her fellow 'AHS' actress -- mentioning she's heard KK did a phenomenal job. High praise coming from Queen Kathy.

FWIW ... even if Bates hasn't seen the series yet, other actors are lauding Kim's performance -- Kim's costars Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto have publicly spoken about her professionalism on set and both hyped up her acting abilities.

So, maybe an acting collaboration coming soon ... but, probably not until Kim gets Kathy into a pair of SKIMS!!!

