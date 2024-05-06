Fitness Icon Denise Austin's Swimsuit Model Daughter Gets Married In Lavish Wedding

Denise Austin's swimsuit model daughter is officially off the market ... the fitness icon's offspring got married over the weekend -- and the wedding was a lavish one.

Katie Austin -- who followed in Denise's footsteps as a workout instructor before becoming a Sports Illustrated bathing suit beauty -- tied the knot on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. with her longtime partner, Lane Armstrong.

The two got the nuptials done outdoors at the Austins' desert property ... amid a myriad of flowers, chandeliers and string lights.

According to People, there were over 200 guests in attendance ... including some celebs, like NFL star Jared Goff's S.I. Swimsuit model fiancee, Christen Harper.

The ceremony and the ensuing reception went deep into the night -- and in video Katie posted to her social media page on Monday, you can see the evening was full of dancing and good vibes.

Denise, meanwhile, told People she was thrilled for her 30-year-old daughter ... explaining Katie and Armstrong "are a perfect match."

"They support each other in all aspects of life, and have true appreciation for one another," she said. "Lane loves Katie’s spirit and kind heart -- and as a mom, that’s all you want."

Katie and Lane are now expected to honeymoon in several tropical locations ... before it's back to work at Sports Illustrated for the model.