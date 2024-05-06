Simone Biles Says She Blacked Out from Drinking at Her Wedding Party

Simone Biles says she had one too many at a pre-wedding party down in Cabo last year before she tied the knot with Jonathan Owens ... and she's got the proof on camera.

The Olympian posted a bunch of never-before-seen photos ahead of her 1-year wedding anniversary with the NFL star -- which they first celebrated in Mexico in 2023. Simone says these are some of her favorite moments from that weekend ... including lots of party pics.

Like we said, these were taken prior to the actual ceremony -- and it looks like SB enjoyed herself ... maybe a bit too much, 'cause she actually confesses to blacking out from boozing.

She and her entire crew were hanging out by a pool that day, and as the slideshow of photos goes on -- you can tell things got rowdier and rowdier, with the alcohol flowing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Simone herself is pictured downing and holding multiple drinks in the pics -- and at one point, she lands on a snapshot of her and her mom, Nellie, chopping it up on the pool deck. Simone writes, "momma biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out."

She adds, "which would have been good advice about 3 hrs before this...... bc I did indeed black out & miss the rest of the pool party." Simone ends her epic photo dump with a pic of her getting alcohol poured into her mouth ... and she writes, "& then I blacked out."

Now that we're getting a BTS look at the festivities -- it certainly adds up. However, this is the first time we're hearing about Simone KO'ing early for her wedding weekend.