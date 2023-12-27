Simone Biles Fans Bombard Jonathan Owens' IG After Controversial Comments

Simone Biles' fans are going after her hubby, Jonathan Owens ... relentlessly trolling him on Instagram after the NFL player controversially said he was the "catch" in their relationship.

The Green Bay Packers safety made the remarks on "The Pivot" podcast last week -- saying he didn't know who Biles was when he first met her ... while going on to call himself the real prize in the couple.

The comments were met with outrage -- because, after all, Biles is one of the greatest female competitors to ever walk the Earth -- and her fans are still clearly pissed over them ... with many taking to his social media page recently to throw barbs.

"Merry Christmas to Mr. & Mrs. Simone Biles❤️," one commenter wrote on Owens' Christmas Day post.

"I don’t even know his name," another fan said. "I just know him as Simone Biles's husband."

Others took shots at Owens' bank account ... writing, "Girl have him sign a prenup."

The couple, however, seems unbothered by the backlash -- in fact, Biles actually rushed to his defense days ago, supporting Owens in an IG post.