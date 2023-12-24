Ryan Clark Defends Jonathan Owens After Saying He's a 'Catch' for Simone Biles

Ryan Clark is weighing into all the discourse that's gone on since Jonathan Owens said he was a catch for Simone Biles -- not the other way around -- by saying ... ease up, folks.

The ex-Steelers safety recorded a video addressing the backlash Owens is facing in the wake of an interview he did on RC's pod last week ... in which he described how he first met Simone, how they got together, and who he thought was the lucky one in the relationship.

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

It came off a little ineloquent at the time, but essentially ... he said he thought he was a catch for Simone -- and that he didn't necessarily "pull" her, but rather ... she pulled him.

JO also confessed he didn't know who Simone was when they matched on an app -- apparently, he wasn't tuned in to her Olympic run -- and says she made the first move.

An innocent joke on a pod about being the catch to Simone Biles, has led to projection and people rooting for a couple’s downfall. This whole saga is an apt reflection of how bad social media culture has spiraled. Love the reax from host @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/pC57o8abCZ — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) December 24, 2023 @BpopeTV

BTW, as Owens was saying this to Clark and his podcast cohosts -- SB herself was in the room, and she didn't even flinch. The Internet, on the other hand, was up in arms over his comments ... as they felt he was being disrespectful for suggesting he was the prize here.

Simone and Jonathan have each addressed the heat he's catching ... and they both seem to be over it, and not nearly as mad as Twitter was when they first caught wind of this.

Now, Ryan himself is speaking up ... and he's got words for the collectively outraged.