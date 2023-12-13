Simone Biles Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Amid Speculation

Simone Biles wants everyone to pump the brakes on all the pregnancy talk ... assuring her fans she is not expecting a baby anytime soon after a recent Instagram post was met with speculation.

Biles' fans started to wonder after the gymnastics G.O.A.T. posted a photo of herself at the Packers vs. Giants game on Monday ... where she watched her husband, Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens, do his thing.

Some followers felt like the picture gave some sort of hint she was carrying a bun in the oven ... with one saying, "Picture is sending baby vibes."

Another fan commented, "Is she expecting?? I'm so happy for them!!❤️❤️❤️"

However, Biles -- who got married to Owens this April -- had to put a stop to all the chatter ... and cleared the air on her profile Wednesday morning.

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant,'" Biles said on Wednesday.

"I'm not pregnant."

When they got engaged last year, however, Biles did mention during a Q&A that Owens -- who signed a 1-year deal with the Packers in May -- wants a "football team" of kids in the future ... and she only wants two.