Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Simone Biles Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Amid Speculation

Simone Biles I'm Not Pregnant!!! ... Shuts Down Rumors

12/13/2023 11:42 AM PT
jonathan owens simone biles pregnant rumors
Getty Composite

Simone Biles wants everyone to pump the brakes on all the pregnancy talk ... assuring her fans she is not expecting a baby anytime soon after a recent Instagram post was met with speculation.

Biles' fans started to wonder after the gymnastics G.O.A.T. posted a photo of herself at the Packers vs. Giants game on Monday ... where she watched her husband, Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens, do his thing.

simone biles packers game

Some followers felt like the picture gave some sort of hint she was carrying a bun in the oven ... with one saying, "Picture is sending baby vibes."

Another fan commented, "Is she expecting?? I'm so happy for them!!❤️❤️❤️"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Married in Cabo
Launch Gallery
Biles & Owens tie the knot Launch Gallery
Backgrid

However, Biles -- who got married to Owens this April -- had to put a stop to all the chatter ... and cleared the air on her profile Wednesday morning.

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant,'" Biles said on Wednesday.

"I'm not pregnant."

Jonathan Owens Simone Biles packers game
Getty

When they got engaged last year, however, Biles did mention during a Q&A that Owens -- who signed a 1-year deal with the Packers in May -- wants a "football team" of kids in the future ... and she only wants two.

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Together
Launch Gallery
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Together Launch Gallery

It seems her focus right now is making it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ... and the babies will come at a later date.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later