Simone Biles Stoked For New Husband Jonathan Owens After Signing W/ Packers

... After New Hubby Signs With Packers

Life couldn't get any sweeter for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens -- 'cause just days after the newlyweds tied the knot in Cabo, the NFL player signed with the Green Bay Packers!!

The 7-time Olympic medalist shared her reaction to the news on Friday ... posting a photo of her already draped in Packers merch as her new hubby inked his contract.

"So proud of you baby!" Biles said of the move. "Here’s to new beginnings! Year 6! LFG!"

Owens, who suited up for Texans from 2019 to 2022, is also hyped ... saying, "New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week."

Of course, Owens is referring to his beautiful wedding last weekend ... which was as extravagant as they come.

The 26-year-old gymnast wore a gorgeous gown from famous designer Galia Lahav ... and Owens looked sharp with a beige suit and tie in front of family and friends.

The martial bliss comes 15 months after Owens proposed with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

New marriage, new team, what's next -- a new baby?!?

Remember, Biles did previously mention Jonathan wants a "football team" of kids down the road.