TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kendall & Bad Bunny, Gisele Mad at Tom, Caitlin Clark
TMZ TV Hot Takes Kendall & Bad Bunny Reunited ... Gisele Mad at Tom, Caitlin Clark
It's hump day in the week -- and we're gonna help you get passed it with our TV topics!
TMZ Live
Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Charles and Charlie dove into how Gisele is reportedly feeling after Tom Brady's roast ... where their former relationship as husband and wife was front and center and getting mercilessly mocked.
Safe to say, she ain't too happy about it ... and she ain't pleased with TB12 either, it seems.
TMZ on TV
Next up, "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang talked about the fact that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner looked like a couple again at the Met Gala ... where we saw them reunite and look cozy!
TMZ Sports
Finally, we got "TMZ Sports" ... were Babcock and Mojo discussed the Caitlin Clark saga.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!