Bear Expert Weighs In on Viral TikTok Debate, Says Men Are More Dangerous

As the viral debate rages on whether women would be safer alone in a forest with a random dude or a bear -- one wildlife expert is weighing in ... and she's saying, oh the humanity.

Here's the deal ... a TikToker recently went around asking women on the street if they would feel safer alone in the woods with a bear or an unknown man... and, perhaps not shockingly ... most took the bear, which sparked a larger overall convo about female safety.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The debate whipped up controversy, with insulted men condemning the bear pick ... but as it turns out, a pro who's plugged in to the field of bear biology says ... these ladies are right!

Rae Wynn-Grant -- a wildlife ecologist who got her PhD in all things bears -- laid it out for TMZ ... telling us these animals want nothing to do with humans in the wild and avoid us at all costs... unless food is involved, of course. She can't say the same for guys.

RWG says ... "I think this is a clever way for women to suggest to the wider world, particularly to men, that we, as women, feel constantly under threat."

She adds ... "And, that speaks volumes when it comes to time alone with a man compared to time alone with a predator, like a bear.” Rae goes on to say that bears are not naturally aggressive -- contrary to the image they've cultivated -- and they really don't seek trouble.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bottom line ... Rae says the hotly debated topic boils down to statistics ... and the data is definitely in favor of bears here. When you consider there's more violence against women from men than bears ... it's pretty clear the humans are way more of a threat to females.

As for her choice in the matter, it's a no-brainer... she's taking Yogi.

Play video content TMZ.com