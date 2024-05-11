FaZe Banks Says Miami Grand Prix Felt 'Bigger Than Super Bowl,' So Many Celebs!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Formula One Miami Grand Prix blew the Super Bowl outta the water in the VIP department ... so says gamer FaZe Banks, who tells TMZ Sports last weekend's event was "insane!!"

Folks like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Kendall Jenner, Steve Aoki, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joe Burrow, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Ed Sheeran -- just to name a FEW -- were all in attendance for the big race in Florida ... and if that sounds overwhelming, Banks says that's 'cause it really was.

"F1 was f***ing dope," Banks -- who was a special guest of Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves -- said of the festivities. "S***'s lit, people like it clearly."

"I was just having a conversation with my people about it, it was crazy how many people were there. It was insane. It felt bigger than the Super Bowl as far as who showed up."

Banks noted it probably ain't anywhere near the Super Bowl in terms of viewership -- as NFL is king -- but he was still amazed by the experience nonetheless.