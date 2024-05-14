$1.7 Million Thunder Bettor Cashes Out At $81k, I Can't Take It Anymore!

The man who could've potentially turned a hundred bucks into a whopping $1.7 MILLION on one bet is taking the guaranteed money and running ... cashing out of his viral championship-winner parlay at $80,900.

Wayne Shelton became internet famous over the past few weeks ... after it was revealed he was an Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals title away from becoming a millionaire thanks to a three-leg parlay he placed last year -- when he picked OKC, the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Chiefs to win their respective championships at +1143000 odds (with 50% boost).

Of course, the Rangers and Chiefs did their part ... leaving Shelton one leg away from a MASSIVE payday -- but with each Thunder win and loss in the 2024 playoffs, his cashout option fluctuated like crazy.

In fact, Shelton could've snagged over $100k when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. went up 1-0 on the Dallas Mavericks in their second-round matchup ... but it dropped down to $30k when the Mavs turned it around and won two straight.

The Arizona man documented his entire journey ... even making his way to OKC to watch his new favorite team in person.

Shelton revealed his magic number would be 80K if the Thunder got the win in Game Four to bring the series to 2-2 on Monday ... and he held true to his word just minutes ago.

"Alright guys, this is it," Shelton said as he showed video proof of his decision to cash out ... calling it a "helluva ride."

"They're offering 80 and I don't think I can take any more. I want to keep going, but I'm a single dad. The money would be wonderful."