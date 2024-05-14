Journalist Dragged Into Drake, Kendrick Lamar Beef Clears Name From Hoax

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s battle may be over, but conspiracy theories are still flying -- including one about a journalist, who says one particular narrative about him is 100% false.

Christopher Alvarez -- a 26-year-old freelance reporter -- had his likeness intertwined with a cryptic countdown hinting at exposing Drake this past weekend, in attempts to validate Kendrick's salacious raps ... and the items used in the cover art from "Meet the Grahams."

Play video content X/@EbonyPrince2k24

The countdown came from the X user EbonyPrince2k24 -- who posted a laptop playing surveillance video of Alvarez sitting in his wheelchair inside a hotel lobby. It was a cryptic post, because no one understood what connection Alvarez has to the Kendrick-Drake beef.

But, Alvarez told the Brooklyn Eagle the entire firestorm is nothing but a smokescreen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alvarez was diagnosed with Thanatophoric Dysplasia Type 2 at age 2, a skeletal disorder resulting in him growing up with underdeveloped lungs and limbs -- and he feels he essentially had his appearance sensationalized and inserted into Drake and Kendrick's feud.

In his account, Alvarez ripped social media's growing community of lies, and the audience that feeds into it without seeking the facts.

Alvarez says his truth is ... he's met both Kendrick and Drake in the past, the latter encounter happening on Jan. 22, 2023 -- after his NYC tour stop with 21 Savage -- and he waited to meet with him at The Mark Hotel ... and that seems to be the footage EbonyPrince2K24 obtained and posted.

Alvarez claims to know nothing about Drake and Kendrick's recent string of rap diss tracks, and describes himself as a hard-working journalist and proponent for Latinos worldwide.

Because of EbonyPrince2K24's salacious posts, Alvarez says he decided to unfollow anyone on social media he could determine was a minor ... as a precaution to prevent any further misinformation.

Play video content