Secretary Antony Blinken Playing Guitar in Kyiv Bar Sparks Debate

Antony Blinken is getting some heat for his decision to rock out on the guitar at a basement bar during his visit to Kyiv ... but by the same token, some say he shredded too.

The U.S. Secretary of State is in Ukraine's capital to pledge the States' support during the country's ongoing war with Russia. However, during his political visit, the secretary stopped by Barman Dictat ... where he joined the band 19.99 on stage for a rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

As you can imagine, some have blasted the Secretary of State ... calling the public appearance inappropriate and a waste of American taxpayers' money.

One critic slammed on X ... "Just a quick reminder that you and your family can't afford rent, gas, and groceries because inflation is out of control and your tax dollars are being spent on things like Secretary of State Tony Blinken playing guitar at a bar in Ukraine."

Another chimed in ... "The Russians are grinding away the Ukrainian military every day and Anthony Blinken is spotted playing guitar in a Kiev bar. You can't make this up."

Now, a handful of eagle-eyed music fans have noticed the significance of Blinken's song choice ... highlighting how "Rockin' in the Free World" was released just before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. And like we said ... there's a good amount of folks who dig this.

Another defender added ... "Guys I don't understand the friendly fire against Blinken. Do you think he came to Ukraine to play guitar? Or did you expect him to come at the head of a 40-miles convoy of Himars launchers? That's not how it works."

