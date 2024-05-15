Jamie-Lynn Sigler Slams Healthy, Perfect People For 'Abusing' Ozempic

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is taking aim at all the "perfect" people who are using Ozempic without needing to ... saying they're abusing it, and calling it a setback in body positivity.

While talking on her 'MeSsy' podcast with cohost Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn got real about her body image struggles ... explaining how the current fad of relying on weight loss drugs to slim down has left her feeling a bit triggered lately.

JL shared her hot take ... saying the drug had totally been a game-changer for her friends who've battled weight issues for a long time -- but it's also been exploited by many others.

She says ... "I have also seen friends of mine, who were beautiful and healthy and perfect, abusing it, and it’s upsetting me."

Christina mostly agreed with Jamie-Lynn -- which makes sense, as she recently just opened up about issues with her own weight over the years, including the fact she had an eating disorder in her youth.

Anyway ... Jamie-Lynn finishes her thought here by saying she feels this over-use of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs is undoing the steps we've taken in accepting people for who they are and how they look ... now she feels we're going in reverse, with everyone looking the same (skinny as hell).