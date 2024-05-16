Giants' Isaiah Simmons Hooks Up New Tesla Cybertruck W/ Custom Wrap!

New contract, new whip!

Isaiah Simmons just signed a new contract with the New York Giants (1 year, $2 million) ... so the star defender treated himself to something nice, copping a brand new Tesla Cybertruck, and hookin' it up!

The 25-year-old former first-rounder out of Clemson -- the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- hit up Rosco Abushi, designer behind ABUSHI in Queens, New York ... for a custom wrap on his Cybertruck, the most talked about vehicle of '24.

TMZ Sports talked to Abushi ... who broke down his approach to the Tesla redesign, which included hours of brainstorming with the linebacker/safety.

“Each one comes lookin’ like a Samsung refrigerator, so we wanted to upgrade it and make it look like a KitchenAid,” Ambushi joked. “One thing we like to do, especially with Isaiah, is he likes to be unique in a way that he takes it up one more level without looking completely obnoxious.”

Rosco says they ultimately decided on a more retro look after they were inspired by the old Camaros and Lambos.

In addition to the wrap, the Cybertruck, which goes 0-60 MPH in around 2.6 seconds, has 35-inch tires and 24-inch wheels.

It's not the first time Simmons and Abushi have collaborated. Roscoe has hooked up Isaiah's Maybach GLS 600, Maclaren 720s, Dodge Charger Hellcat and Lamborghini Urus.

Despite a bunch of business from the Giants star, Rosco has other famous clients ... including Knicks stars like Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. He's also hooked up Kyler Murray and Odell Beckham Jr.'s whips, among other star athletes.