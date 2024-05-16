Kel Mitchell's Ex Denies Claim She Got Knocked Up By Other Men in Marriage

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Kel Mitchell's making explosive claims about his ex-wife, claiming she got pregnant by multiple men during their marriage ... something she says is an outright lie and delusion.

The actor sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast for an interview released Wednesday when he talked about his ex, Tyisha Hampton, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2005.

The way Kel tells it, Hampton had an abortion before they got married -- and, after they married, he claims she told him the aborted fetus was not his, but a different man's.

KM says since he'd already married Hampton, he stuck with her -- making it sound like he felt trapped in the marriage ... and, he says the incident wasn't a one-off, claiming she cheated and got pregnant again later on.

Mitchell tells a story about her alleged cheating ... where he confronted her when she was with another dude -- and, he says he found out about another pregnancy when they went to the hospital together and a doctor told her she lost a baby Kel didn't know about.

Important to note here ... Kel doesn't offer any evidence to back up his story, only providing the anecdotes. Additionally, Kel and Tyisha have engaged in numerous legal battles over the years with pretty explosive allegations -- so, there's seemingly no love lost between the two.

Play video content

For her part, Hampton's calling BS on all of it ... saying when she stopped simply accepting Kel's behavior he went off on her. Tyisha says Kel's lying about the abortions, and calls her ex-husband narcissistic. So, each person seems intent on trashing the other here.

Tyisha and Kel share two children, and Kel's got two more with his current wife Asia Lee whom he married back in 2012.

Play video content Club Shay Shay

BTW ... the interview takes another wild turn -- 'cause Kel claims Tyisha put a hex on him, and he had a full-on exorcism performed while he prayed with demons' names coming from his mouth.