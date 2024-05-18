Amy Winehouse's Hot Mic Dig at Justin Timberlake Cut From 'Back to Black'

Amy Winehouse's biopic "Back to Black" left out a viral moment ... cutting her dig at Justin Timberlake right before she won her Record of the Year Grammy.

The new movie -- released this week -- touches on some of the biggest moments of AW's life including her famous 2008 Grammy performance and win ... but, apparently, it leaves out the moment just before her victory.

amy winehouse reacting to justin timberlake's album name at the grammys, 2007 pic.twitter.com/mqZY4UgfDP — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 11, 2024 @notgwendalupe

If you don't remember ... Amy live streamed from a studio in London for the show -- and, when Tony Bennett and Natalie Cole read out the names of the RotY competitors Winehouse reacted negatively to JT's album name.

Check out the clip ... when Amy hears "What Goes Around... Comes Around" she scrunched up her nose and speaks into the mic -- still on at the time -- low-key blasting the title.

Seconds later, Amy won Record of the Year -- embracing the team behind her ... a moment publications say is still in the movie, so filmmakers made a concerted not to include the lead-up.

Of course, the movie's all about Amy ... and, loads of biopics choose not to include controversial moments from their subject's history -- but, Amy was known for speaking her mind, so some fans think they should've kept the viral moment in.

As far as we can tell ... Justin's never spoken out about the dig -- or how he feels about Winehouse who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at 27 years old.

BTW ... critics and audiences are split on "Back to Black" -- with early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from critics bashing the film while audiences have given it an 83% on the aggregator.

