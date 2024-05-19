Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebs Vacaying In Japan ... Kon'nichiwa!

Celebs Vacaying in Japan Kon'nichiwa!

Celebs Vacaying In Japan
Launch Gallery
Livin' The Japan Life! Launch Gallery

Celebrities just love to hightail it out of Hollywood ... pack up their bougie belongings and get their Instagram-worthy vacations abroad underway. Come jumpstart your summer travels with these stars jet-setting off to Japan!

The singers hit it hard in Japan ... Beyoncé left her Cowgirl attire back in the states and sipped, slayed and posed next to a geisha, Olivia Rodrigo slurped up some ramen ... And when in Tokyo, a beautiful Dua Lipa posed with a Wagasa, Japan's traditional umbrella.

Hit the world runnin' and take a quest through our gallery featuring all the stars vacationing to Japan!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later