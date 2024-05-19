Celebrities just love to hightail it out of Hollywood ... pack up their bougie belongings and get their Instagram-worthy vacations abroad underway. Come jumpstart your summer travels with these stars jet-setting off to Japan!

The singers hit it hard in Japan ... Beyoncé left her Cowgirl attire back in the states and sipped, slayed and posed next to a geisha, Olivia Rodrigo slurped up some ramen ... And when in Tokyo, a beautiful Dua Lipa posed with a Wagasa, Japan's traditional umbrella.