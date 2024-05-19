Jim Abbott's Game-Worn, Autographed No-Hitter Jersey Hits Auction Block

The jersey worn during one of the most memorable no-hitters in Major League Baseball is hitting the auction block -- Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott's game-used AND autographed threads from his iconic 1993 outing.

Abbott -- who was born without a right hand -- threw the five-walk no-no in a home contest against Cleveland on September 4, 1993 ... leading New York to a 4-0 victory and solidifying his place in the history books and inspiring millions in the process.

31 years later, the top Abbott donned for the game is up for grabs via Grey Flannel Auctions ... with a starting bid of $5,000.

The jersey -- which was photo-matched by experts -- features Abbott's signature on the front ... as well as the original Russell and "Abbott -- 93" tags toward the bottom lining.

Fun fact -- TMZ Sports' very own Michael J. Babcock was one of the 27,225 fans in attendance for Abbott's no-no. We reached out to him for comment ... so far, no word back.

Abbott played in the Majors from 1989 to 1999 ... and famously pitched with his glove resting on his right arm before slipping it on to play defense. As he fielded balls, he'd then move the glove between his torso and arm to throw runners out -- truly awesome stuff.