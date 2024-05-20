Baby Bash Drops $700 On Tacos For Fans Backstage

Play video content @disco_the_don / Paparazzi Papi

Baby Bash wasn't about to let his fans starve after he rocked the stage and the "Suga Suga" rapper dropped mucho dinero to feed the flock!!!

Bash performed at Santa Clarita's Tequila and Taco Festival on Saturday around 10 p.m. but ironically, he didn't get a chance to eat any for himself -- the stands shut down by the time he was finished.

He rallied the lingering fans backstage and invited them to storm the street with him, and eat any tacos they could find -- they stumbled onto a local vendor who was being moved off the block, but Bash saved the day with big bucks.

We're told Tha Smokin' Nephew bought tacos for everyone in the area -- including his longtime Latino Velvet homie Don Cisco.

His assistant Christina slapped down a fat stack on the bill ... $300 and a $400 tip for the guys working overtime!!!

Bash tells the camera he'll always look out for the little guy, and he'll never forget his Cali roots.

Expect to see him pop at a lot more shows this year ... he's been pumping out music with Paul Wall, The BashTones and Gabriella at a rapid rate.